Pakistani users can face internet services degradation

ISLAMABAD: Due to a fault in international submarine cable system near Abu Talat, Egypt, Pakistani users can face some degradation in internet services. According to PTA’s announcement made here Wednesday, Trans World Associates (TWA) has communicated the service degradation on the international connectivity towards Europe on SMW5 cable system due to subsea fault in the cable system. Work is under way through international counterparts in Egypt to rectify the fault at the earliest.