Altaf taken to hospital once again over breathing problem

LONDON: MQM founder Altaf Hussain has once again been taken to the hospital after reporting difficulty in breathing. A few weeks ago after having contracted coronavirus, Hussain had been hospitalised in London's Barnet Hospital, in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). He was discharged on February 13 after spending a few days on ventilator. According to Geo News, the MQM founder reported difficulty in breathing since last evening and has once more been taken to Barnet Hospital.