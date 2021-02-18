All resources to be utilised for missing persons’ recovery: Sh Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Shaikh Rashid on Wednesday assured the heirs of missing persons that the government would utilise all available resources for early recovery of their dear ones.Talking to a delegation, comprising heirs of missing persons that called on him here, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan during a recent meeting of the federal cabinet had directed the quarters concerned to make an effective legislation on the issue of missing persons. The Law Ministry, Shaikh Rashid said, was examining all legal aspects in that regard.

He sympathised with the families of missing persons and said it was a humanitarian issue and the government was giving serious consideration to it. He said all departments were making coordinated efforts that resulted in recovery of many missing persons.