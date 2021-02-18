‘Political solution imperative for peace in Afghanistan’

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser reiterated Pakistan’s resolve to support an Afghan led and Afghan owned peace process and said that the political solution to Afghan issue was imperative for bringing peace and prosperity in Afghanistan.

“Afghan peace process would be initiation of an era of peace and prosperity in Afghanistan and the region,” he said in a conversation with Head of Afghan Masood Foundation Ahmad Wali Massoud who met him here on Wednesday evening along with a delegation. The visit is part of Pakistan’s ongoing policy to reach out to political leadership in Afghanistan to forge common understanding on the Afghan peace process and deepen people-to-people linkages. During the meeting, Pak-Afghan relations and the political situation in the region and issues of mutual interest came under discussion. Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar said that Pakistan strongly desires a peaceful and prosperous Afghanistan which is in the best interest of Pakistan and the entire region.

The Speaker said that Pakistan is steadfast in its support to an inclusive, broad based and political peace efforts in Afghanistan. He said that the parties to the peace process should avail this opportunity and engage constructively for ending decades old conflict in Afghanistan. He said that positive progression in the peace negotiations depicts the commitment of the Afghan leadership in the peace process. He said that people of Afghanistan long for peace in the country. He said that there was no military solution to the Afghan issue.