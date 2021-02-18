Food packages distributed among 46 families in Bajaur

KHAR: Khaluzo Welfare Committee has distributed food packages among 46 deserving and underprivileged families, including orphans and widows.

Talking to media persons, the committee’s founder Malik Shawali Khan Mamond said the body was set up in 2015 and ever since it has been helping the poor. “About 130 families are registered with our committee and every month they are provided food packages and cash amounts for their children’s educational expenses, in addition to clothes from time to time,” he added.