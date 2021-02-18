Death anniversary of Musa Khankhel today

MINGORA: The 12th death anniversary of Musa Khankhel, correspondent for Geo News and The News, is being observed today.

A function has been arranged at the Swat Press Club in Mingora, where journalists, writers and local elders are going to pay tributes to the slain journalist.

It may be recalled that unidentified persons had shot dead Musa Khankhel in Matta tehsil in Swat district on February 18, 2009 where he had gone for coverage of an event in Matta tehsil where the blocal Taliban were dominant at the time. A local journalist Ghafoor Adil said that Musa Khankhel laid down his life in the line of duty. He said that the people of Swat rendered matchless sacrifices for the restoration of peace.

He said the then prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani had announced a plot of land for Musa Khankhel’s bereaved family in 2009 but the promise is yet to be honored. Qurani Khwani would also be held to pray for the departed soul.