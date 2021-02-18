Change of PC-1 of road project: Court issues arrest warrants for MNA, MPA

MANSEHRA: A local court on Wednesday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers, chief engineer of Works and Communication Department and Patwaris for changing the PC-1 of the Rs440 million road project being built by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to promote tourism in Ghanool valley.

Civil Judge Wahaj Ali Shah issued the non-bailable arrest warrants for MNA Saleh Muhammad Khan, advisor to the Chief Minister on Population Ahmad Hussain Shah, sub-divisional officer C&W and patwaris of the Ghanool circle for not following the court order.

The judge also ordered the police to produce all absconders before him handcuffed on March 6.

The petitioners, Muhammad Asif Khan and others, had moved the court last year pleading that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa minister Muhammad Atif Khan had approved the 15km road worth Rs440 million to promote tourism in the Ghanool valley of Balakot tehsil but the PC-1 of the mega road project was changed.

They alley alleged that MNA Saleh Muhammad Khan and MPA Ahmad Hussain Shah in collaboration with the officials of the C&W and Revenue Department not only changed the PC-1 of the road but also reduced its distance from 15km to 9km.

The cost of this highly important road was also cut from Rs440 million to Rs320 million, depriving a vast population of the travelling facilities, the appellants pleaded.

The court had earlier granted the statuesque on the execution of the project on August 14 last year after the appellants moved it and ordered all the respondents in the case to appear before him on August 18 but none of them appeared before the same court since then.