CM orders feasibility study to set up 20 degree colleges in KP

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Wednesday directed the officials to complete the feasibility study for establishing 20 degree colleges in various districts of the province.

He said this while chairing a progress review meeting on developmental projects and public issues of southern districts, said an official handout.

Besides cabinet members Shah Muhammad Wazir, Hasham Inamullah, Zahoor Shakir, provincial assembly members from southern districts, administrative secretaries of departments concerned and other officials attended the meeting. The meeting reviewed in detail the implementation status of the decisions taken in the previous meeting on implementation of developmental schemes and redress the public issues.

Briefing about the implementation status of the decisions taken and directives issued in the previous meeting, it was informed that a total of 42 decisions were taken of which 11 have been implemented completely.

The chief minister directed the officials to ensure posting of doctors and other allied staff in the newly established Doaba hospital of district Hangu and make the hospital operational in two weeks.

He directed immediate steps to make the newly constructed jail in Hangu functional within one month, and to prepare PC-1 for the construction of an access road to tourist spot Samana and to identify suitable land for establishing an entertainment park in Hangu district.

The meeting was informed that the Public Health Engineering Department had proposed 79 schemes of clean drinking water supply in Dera Ismail Khan, 119 in Bannu and 24 in Tank, 124 in Lakki Marwat to resolve the issue of clean drinking water in the southern districts.

The chief minister directed the officials to get the new water supply schemes approved from Provincial Working Development Party.

The forum was told that two kilometers new supply line had been laid to resolve the issue of low gas pressure in Kohat whereas survey has been completed for supply of gas to Mohammad Zai, Sher Kot, Nusrat Khel and Ali Zai areas.

The estimated cost of the projects was Rs. 2.2 billion.

It was added that a survey has been completed to supply gas to Semi Kot and Kot Qalander in Bannu.

A survey has been completed for restoration and solarization of scarp tubewells in Bannu which would be included in the upcoming ADP. It was informed that a project for construction of a wildlife park in Bannu would also be included in the next ADP. The officials were told the work on the revamp of district headquarters hospitals in Bannu and Lakki Marwat would be launched soon.