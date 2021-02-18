close
Thu Feb 18, 2021
February 18, 2021

Senator Mushahidullah passes away

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Mushahidullah Khan died in Islamabad on Wednesday night. The PML-N spokesman Muhammad Zubair confirmed the death of the veteran politician. Mushahidullah Khan was feeling unwell recently. Mushahidullah Khan has been a member of the since March 2018 and previously served as Minister for Climate Change.

