‘Marriyum’s tone speaks volumes about her leadership’s confusion’

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Barrister Mirza Shahzad Akbar on Tuesday said the indecent language and offensive words used by the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb spoke volumes about her leaders’ confusion and annoyance.Commenting on the press conference of Marriyum Aurangzeb, the adviser tweeted that his meetings were aimed to save public and national money.

Shahzad Akbar said till date, Marriyum has not been able to tell the relationship of Shahbaz Sharif and Suleman Shahbaz with Manzoor ‘Paparwala’ on whose names telegraphic transfers (TTs) of billions of rupees kept pouring into their accounts.