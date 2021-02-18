AC acquits duo in fraud case

LAHORE: An Accountability Court on Tuesday acquitted Tayyaba Gul and Farooq Nol, who got fame for an audio-video scandal and later booked in a fraud case.

The Accountability Court Judge Assad Ali acquitted the husband and wife after they moved an acquittal application under 265-k. The counsel of the accused, in their application, stated that there is no independent witness against his clients. He implored the court to accept acquittal application of Tayyaba and Farooq under 265-k of Criminal Procedure Code. The court, while accepting acquittal application of Tayyaba Gul and Farooq Nol, acquitted them. A 630 pages reference was filed against the said couple. It said that both blackmailed several individuals, adding that the group defrauded the citizens of over Rs24.4 million.