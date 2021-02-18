Modern training policy for police to be formulated, says IGP

Islamabad: The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman on Wednesday said the law enforcement best practices would be adopted to formulate police training policy to strengthen the force mentally and physically.

People from all walks of life, including judiciary, media, civil society, educational institutes, retired senior police officers, as well as citizens through social media would be approached to bring innovation in police training programme, the IG said while chairing a meeting here. The police board policy meeting was attended by top officials including DIGs, AIGs, SSPs, and SPs.

Rehman said the new training policy was aimed at changing the traditional approach of the force, promoting community policing and eliminating corruption within the department to provide maximum relief to the masses.

He sought suggestions from the board members regarding the police training policy within two weeks. The IGP underlined the need for selection of competent and talented instructors through tests and interviews to improve the efficiency of force.

Commencement and timely completion of police courses imperative for good policing affairs, he said. He further emphasized that special training courses for the protection of children, women and human rights as well as crime and terrorism prevention programs should be conducted to improve law and order across the federal capital.

He directed to ensure the availability of health, accommodation services and best recreational activities to the cops so they could perform their duties in relax environment.