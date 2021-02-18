Covid-19 cases: IMCG, G-9/2 sealed

Islamabad: The District Health Office (DHO) has advised to seal Islamabad Model College for Girls (IMCG) (VI-XII) G-9/2, after COVID-19 cases surfaced at the college on Wednesday. The DHO has written a letter to Deputy Commissioner (DC), Islamabad and strongly recommended to seal (IMCG) (VI-XII) G-9/2, immediately.

It is hereby advised to close down the premises immediately till further intimation and conduct disinfection activities as per the guidelines issued by Ministry of National Health Services Regulations & Coordination. Furthermore, COVID-19 testing of all the exposed staff/students must be performed and adherence to SOPs must be ensured. All the close contacts of the cases must be quarantined for a period of 14 days.

The DHO told ‘The News’ that the weekly percentage graph of Covid-19 cases has slightly increased in Islamabad. Last week’s percentage was 1.5 which has risen to 3.1 in the current week.

He advised people to wear face mast and use hand sanitiser. “My surveillance teams are keeping a close check on the virus trend,” he added. Some three days back, Deputy Commissioner (DC), Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat on the recommendations of DHO sealed Islamabad Model School for Girls (IMCG) G-7/2 after detection of COVID-19 cases there, making it the first institution in the capital to be closed since their opening on January 18, 2021.