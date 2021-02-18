Maryam making institutions controversial: Firdous

LAHORE: The heir-apparent of the house of Sharifs has staged a fresh attack on state institutions as it is the policy agenda of her family to achieve objectives by making the institutions controversial.

This was stated by Special Assistant to CM on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan in a statement issued here on Wednesday. She said the corrupt cabal will face humiliation and defeat as it has become a laughing stock due to politics of non-issues.She emphasised that institutions are a pride of the nation, adding that every nefarious design of â€˜fake queenâ€™ and her cabal will be thwarted.

In fact, the â€˜corruption-drenched queenâ€™ and her bondmaids are unnerved due to their looming defeat in Senate elections. Their defeat is written on the wall and those claiming of boycotting Senate elections earlier are taking part in the election on what grounds? She said the PDM's demise is looming large as the corrupt have no future and the so-called lion will prove a jackal in Senate elections.