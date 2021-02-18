close
Thu Feb 18, 2021
February 18, 2021

Three terrorists killed in Mir Ali

February 18, 2021

MIR ALI: Security forces have killed three terrorists in North Waziristan's Mir Ali in an intelligence-based operation, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Wednesday. According to the military’s media wing, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation at the hideout of the suspected terrorists in Mir Ali. Three militants were killed during an intense exchange of fire, the ISPR said. They were affiliated with the Aleem Khan group. The terrorists were involved in attacks over security forces, target killings and kidnappings for ransom.

