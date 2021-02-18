‘Latifa’s video pleas distressing’

LONDON: Britain’s foreign minister on Wednesday called footage of the daughter of Dubai’s ruler saying she is being held captive “distressing” and said the government would “watch closely” the response of the United Nations.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson later told British media he was “concerned” by the videos, but that he would “wait and see” the conclusions of a probe by the UN Commission on Human Rights. Sheikha Latifa, who has not been seen in public since she attempted to escape from the emirate by sea in March 2018, said in a video clip aired by the BBC that she fears for her life.

“They are very distressing pictures,” foreign minister Dominic Raab told Sky News. “We always raise human rights issues with all of our partners including the UAE,” he said, adding “we’ll be watching and monitoring” the UN probe “very closely”.