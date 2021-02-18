$59 million Hong Kong flat sale sets new Asia record

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Hong Kong: Hong Kong may be in its worst recession in years but its luxury property market is still thriving after a five-bedroom apartment broke records with its $59 million price tag.
While there have been more expensive properties sold in Hong Kong, the 3,378-square-foot penthouse in the affluent Mid-Levels neighbourhood set a new benchmark for price per square foot at $17,500. The HK$459.4 million sale, reported by local media on Wednesday and recorded in the development’s register of transactions, illustrates the stark inequality in Hong Kong.