Egypt autopsy offers new clues 3,600 years after murder

Cairo: A high-tech study has offered new clues into the killing of a pharaoh who ruled Egypt over three millennia ago, the antiquities ministry said on Wednesday.

Seqenenre Tao II, “the Brave”, reigned over southern Egypt some 1,600 years before Christ. He famously led Egyptian troops against the Hyksos, a dynasty of West Asian origin which had taken over the Nile Delta.

Seqenenre’s body had been examined by X-ray in the 1960s, revealing head wounds adeptly concealed by embalmers and giving rise to theories that he was killed in battle or a palace assassination.