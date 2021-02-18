tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Ottawa: Canada and other nations are considering labelling China’s treatment of its Uighur minority a genocide, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday. This comes after Donald Trump’s outgoing administration last month said Beijing’s incarceration of mostly Muslim minorities in its far western Xinjiang region amounted to genocide and crimes against humanity.