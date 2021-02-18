close
Thu Feb 18, 2021
AFP
February 18, 2021

Schoolboys kidnapped in Nigeria

World

KANO, Nigeria: Gunmen believed to belong to a criminal gang stormed a school in central Nigeria, killing one student and kidnapping hundreds of others along with some teachers, sources said on Wednesday. President Muhammadu Buhari, responding to a fresh abduction attack at a Nigerian school, ordered security forces to coordinate a rescue operation, his office said.

