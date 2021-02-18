First baby born after uterus transplant in France

PARIS: A baby has been born following a uterus transplant for the first time ever in France, the hospital treating mother and infant said on Wednesday.

Such births are extremely rare but not unprecedented, and come after a cutting-edge procedure to transplant a healthy uterus into a woman whose own is damaged or missing. The baby, a girl weighing 1.845 kilogrammes (4.059 pounds), was born on Friday, according to the team at the Foch hospital outside Paris.

“Mother and baby are doing well,” Jean-Marc Ayoubi, head of gynaecology, obstetrics and reproductive medicine at the hospital, told AFP. The 36-year-old mother, whose name was given only as Deborah, was born without a uterus as she suffered from a rare condition known as Rokitansky Syndrome, which affects about one in 4,500 women.

She received a uterus transplant in March 2019 -- performed by the same team that delivered the baby -- from her own mother, then aged 57. “We still had to wait a year to be sure that the transplanted uterus wouldn’t be rejected,” said Ayoubi.