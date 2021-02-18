close
Thu Feb 18, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
February 18, 2021

Cold, dry forecast

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
February 18, 2021

LAHORE: Cold and dry weather continued to prevail in the City here Wednesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that fog was likely to prevail over plain areas of Punjab while cold and dry weather was expected in other parts of the country. Wednesday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped to -10°C while in Lahore, it was 10.8°C and maximum was 22.8°C.

