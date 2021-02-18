close
Thu Feb 18, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
February 18, 2021

Worker dies in Sundar Industrial Estate

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
February 18, 2021

LAHORE: A factory worker died under suspicious circumstances in Sundar Industrial Estate on Wednesday. The victim identified as Junejo, a resident of Haroonabad, Bahawalpur, had been employed in a factory. On Wednesday, his body was recovered from his room. The victim reportedly had blood emanating from his nose. Police asserted that it was a natural death. He had vomiting and his condition had worsened before his death.

