Worker dies in Sundar Industrial Estate

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: A factory worker died under suspicious circumstances in Sundar Industrial Estate on Wednesday. The victim identified as Junejo, a resident of Haroonabad, Bahawalpur, had been employed in a factory. On Wednesday, his body was recovered from his room. The victim reportedly had blood emanating from his nose. Police asserted that it was a natural death. He had vomiting and his condition had worsened before his death.