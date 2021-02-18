Energy Section set up

LAHORE: NESPAK has set up a new section titled Energy Section keeping in view new initiatives in the energy sector.

According to a statement issued here on Wednesday, Managing Director NESPAK Dr Tahir Masood stated that the Energy Section will provide engineering consultancy services in the Oil & Gas and Renewable Energy sectors especially in the domain of Solar, Wind and Small Hydel sectors. In the wake of implementation of new energy policy in the country, this move would help curtail our reliance on fossil fuels and meet energy needs through cheap natural resources, he said.

Pakistan has a lot of potential in the renewable energy sector. NESPAK being an international level consultant already possesses a lot of experience in this sector as it has provided services for a number of projects in Pakistan and abroad. He added that NESPAK has provided services for Solar Water Pumping in Balochistan, North South Gas Pipeline Project, Gas Pipeline Crossings over Major Rivers, Small Hydel Power Stations in Punjab, 4.8 MW Battar Hydroelectric Project, Gilgit Hydel Scheme etc.