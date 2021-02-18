82 fare-dodgers fined

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways’ Divisional Superintendent in an operation took action against 82 passengers who were travelling without tickets.

A fine of Rs85,510 was also imposed on the passengers on the spot under the instruction of Divisional Superintendent Railways Nasir Khalili. According to details, Divisional Commercial Officer Shirin Hina Asghar and her special group raided various trains in Lahore Division and caught 82 passengers traveling without tickets.

DS Railway Nasir Khalili said that such raids would continue on a permanent basis to discourage those traveling without tickets. He warned that if any official was found traveling without a ticket, strict action would also be taken against him.