close
Thu Feb 18, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
February 18, 2021

82 fare-dodgers fined

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
February 18, 2021

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways’ Divisional Superintendent in an operation took action against 82 passengers who were travelling without tickets.

A fine of Rs85,510 was also imposed on the passengers on the spot under the instruction of Divisional Superintendent Railways Nasir Khalili. According to details, Divisional Commercial Officer Shirin Hina Asghar and her special group raided various trains in Lahore Division and caught 82 passengers traveling without tickets.

DS Railway Nasir Khalili said that such raids would continue on a permanent basis to discourage those traveling without tickets. He warned that if any official was found traveling without a ticket, strict action would also be taken against him.

Latest News

More From Lahore