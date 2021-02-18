close
Thu Feb 18, 2021
February 18, 2021

Trader deprived of 100-tola gold

Lahore

February 18, 2021

LAHORE: Two motorcyclists looted 100-tola gold ornaments from a trader in Block-C, Defence here on Wednesday. Police said Musharraf Iqbal took the gold ornaments from locker of a bank and was returning home on a car when motorcyclists intercepted him, looted gold ornaments from him and fled. On receiving information, the police reached the spot and started investigation.

