Trader deprived of 100-tola gold

LAHORE: Two motorcyclists looted 100-tola gold ornaments from a trader in Block-C, Defence here on Wednesday. Police said Musharraf Iqbal took the gold ornaments from locker of a bank and was returning home on a car when motorcyclists intercepted him, looted gold ornaments from him and fled. On receiving information, the police reached the spot and started investigation.