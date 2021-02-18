CCPO for joint efforts to curb drugs use

LAHORE: Lahore Police Chief Ghulam Mehmood Dogar has said that Lahore police are committed to curbing the menace of drugs among the youths but teachers and parents also have a duty to focus on character-building of their children for their better future.

Drugs are being sold on mobile phones and are being delivered to homes. Police are performing their duties well but all stakeholders must play their role to curb the menace. He stated while talking during an event “Drug Addiction among our Youth and Role of Focal Person” organised by Drug Advisory Training Hub (DATH) and YOCFAN here on Wednesday.

SP Civil Lines Syed Safdar Ali Kazmi and Syed Zulfiqar Hussain, consultant, Anti Drugs/Narcotics Campaign, were also present. Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said that cases were registered against 1,353 drug dealers in 45 days.

The Lahore police chief said that Drug Advisory Training Hub’s Syed Zulfiqar Hussain would be awarded a certificate of appreciation for his services. Syed Zulfiqar Hussain said there was no shortage of cannabis, hashish, and other drugs and injections. He said that in collaboration with Lahore police, work should be done against the menace of drugs in the educational institutions.

UNPF delegation: Civil Societies delegation under the leadership of United Nations Population Fund (UNPF) visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) Qurban Lines here on Wednesday. The 15-member delegation was received by COO PSCA. He discussed agenda points such as women safety application, women empowerment, protection, workforce participation within and through PSCA as both an organisation and law enforcement-cum-security provider body in the society. He also substantiated to the delegation the promising fact of women participation being up to 25% of the authority’s total workforce.

The representatives lauded PSCA’s initiatives of providing easily accessible security on the palm of women by PSCA’s comprehensively featured android app namely the Women Safety Application. COO briefed the delegation that the app is loaded with features such as secured route mapping, location sharing and one-touch SOS call for immediate security provision and deployment. It’s not possible to educate women about the app without the support of civil society, he said, adding that the number of people installing apps designed to protect women is growing rapidly.