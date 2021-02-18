Diabetes awareness programme launched

LAHORE:Owing to the staggering growth of diabetic patients coupled with the comparatively low scale of awareness among the masses, two organisations have taken a groundbreaking initiative titled Project Karvaan.

The initiative has been started by Roche Diabetes Care in collaboration with DoctHERs. As part of the project, Roche Diabetes Care aims to propagate preventive as well as treatment education among the people with diabetes (PwDs). According studies, if enough cognizance is not made available to the general public regarding diabetes, the disease burden is expected to increase by 67 per cent by 2030.

More than 415 million people in the world are suffering from diabetes. Pakistan is ranked fourth all over the world for having the highest number of diabetic patients with the recent count having climbed as high as 19.1 million - making up around 17 pc of the country’s total population.

According to the studies, about 45 pc of diabetic patients in Pakistan are undiagnosed. Project Kaarvaan is a concept based on collaborative education. “This collaboration with DoctHERs is another part of our mass awareness initiatives around diabetes. As part of this initiative, we will train doctors, nurses, and lady health workers around this disease, its management and use of a glucometer to enable them to equip the patients with the knowledge they need to monitor this disease”, said head of Roche Diabetes Care Sohail Malik while speaking about the need and significance of the project. Under this collaboration, Roche Diabetes Care will formally take on boarding about 150 doctors, 12 nurses and 150 LHV to work as the ambassadors of the programme and will be educating groups of masses about preventive diabetes management, its treatment, symptoms, early diagnosis, insulin advocacy, use of glucometers, and busting myths. The professional ambassadors would be connecting with a network of PwDs to promote collective consciousness about the disease.

“This awareness takes place at two levels, patient level, but before that at the healthcare worker’s level. So with this initiative, we are endeavoring to increase the capacity of these healthcare practitioners regarding diabetes, so they can educate the patients they interact with on a daily basis”, Khaqan Sikander, CEO of DoctHers elaborated.