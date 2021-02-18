PIA ex-employees seek payment of their dues

LAHORE:Former employees of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) protested outside the Lahore Press Club for the payment of their dues on Wednesday.

They chanted slogans and condemned the behaviour of the PIA administration. They appealed to the Prime Minister and the Chief Justice to intervene for the payment of their arrears. They claimed that despite the approval of Rs 10 billion, the PIA authorities did not clear their arrears. The protesters said that PIA has also failed to pay the retirement dues of employees who had opted for the Voluntarily Separation Scheme (VSS) that ended on Dec 31 last year. Several men and women who have retired under the VSS scheme are still waiting for their dues, said the employees.