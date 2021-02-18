Robber dies in robbery bid

LAHORE: A suspected bike-riding robber died in the road accident after being hit by a car driven by the victim woman in Raiwind on Wednesday.

According to details, a suspect had tried to snatch a purse from a woman near a private housing society in Raiwind while riding a bike. As he tried to run away, the victim woman hit him with her car. The bike-riding robber rammed into a truck that was approaching towards him. He received serious injuries and died on the spot. Police removed his body to morgue for autopsy and were investigating the matter further.

Accidents: Around 16 people died, whereas 1032 were injured in 931 road traffic accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of this, 597 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals whereas, 435 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site.