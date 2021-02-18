Seven injured in fog-related pile-up

LAHORE:Seven persons were injured when 10 vehicles collided in the Manga Mandi area on Wednesday. The incident reportedly occurred due to fog. The commuters in various vehicles were on their way. As they reached near Manga Mandi on Multan Road, many vehicles, including an oil tanker, truck and cars rammed into each other. As a result, seven persons were injured and the vehicles got damaged. Rescue 1122 and police teams reached the spot on information, cordoned off the area and shifted the injured to hospital. The injured included Arsalan, Qasim, Amir and others.

Child falls into manhole: The condition of a four-year old child went critical after he fell into a manhole in the Manawan police limits on Wednesday. The victim, identifeid as Iftikhar, was playing in a street near a private housing society when fell into the manhole. Nearby people called rescue officials who pulled him out of the manhole and removed to hospital. Rescuers had to perform CPR on the victim while taking him to hospital. The victim remained trapped inside the manhole for around two hours.

Girl dies: A 22-year old girl died under suspicious circumstances in the Baghbanpura police area on Wednesday. The victim was living in a house with family at Baghbanpura. Police received a call about her death. Police reached the spot and removed the body to morgue.

According to the initial investigations, there was not any mark of torture on her body. Police were investigating the matter.