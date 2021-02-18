30 more die from corona

LAHORE:Around 30 corona patients died and 504 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) report issued on Wednesday, the death toll reached 5,114 in Punjab, while confirmed cases reached 165,200 in the province. As per the spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at P&SHD, 10,775 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 3,135,083 in the province.

After 5,114 fatalities and recovery of a total of 152,869 patients, including 544 recoveries in the last 24 hours, 7,217 active cases still remain, who are either isolated at homes or under treatment at different quarantine centres and health facilities.