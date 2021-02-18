Myanmar protesters stage huge rally

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Yangon: Myanmar’s anti-coup protesters returned to the streets in force on Wednesday, staging the biggest demonstrations since troops fanned out around the country to quell opposition to the new military junta. Much of the country has been in open revolt since the army deposed Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi´s government at the start of the month and charged her under an obscure import law.