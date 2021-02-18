close
Thu Feb 18, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
February 18, 2021

Spanish police seize 4 million fake medical-grade masks

World

AFP
February 18, 2021

Madrid: Spanish police on Wednesday said they had seized around four million counterfeit medical-grade face masks at a hotel during a raid on a gathering that violated virus restrictions. Officers found the masks inside cardboard boxes on the ground floor and in the warehouse of the hotel in Leganes on Madrid’s southern outskirts, police said in a statement.

Latest News

More From World