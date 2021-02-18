Spanish police seize 4 million fake medical-grade masks

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Madrid: Spanish police on Wednesday said they had seized around four million counterfeit medical-grade face masks at a hotel during a raid on a gathering that violated virus restrictions. Officers found the masks inside cardboard boxes on the ground floor and in the warehouse of the hotel in Leganes on Madrid’s southern outskirts, police said in a statement.