Thu Feb 18, 2021
AFP
February 18, 2021

$59 million Hong Kong flat sale sets new Asia record

World

AFP
February 18, 2021

Hong Kong: Hong Kong may be in its worst recession in years but its luxury property market is still thriving after a five-bedroom apartment broke records with its $59 million price tag.

While there have been more expensive properties sold in Hong Kong, the 3,378-square-foot penthouse in the affluent Mid-Levels neighbourhood set a new benchmark for price per square foot at $17,500. The HK$459.4 million sale, reported by local media on Wednesday and recorded in the development’s register of transactions, illustrates the stark inequality in Hong Kong.

