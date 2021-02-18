Over 93% Palestinian voters registered for elections

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Ramallah, Palestinian Territories: More than 93 percent of Palestinian eligible voters have registered for May legislative and July presidential elections, the first in 15 years, the electoral commission in Ramallah said Wednesday. The high rate reflects “awareness of citizenship rights and people’s thirst for the ballot box,” Palestinian Civil Affairs Minister Hussein al-Sheikh wrote on Twitter.