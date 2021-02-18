close
Thu Feb 18, 2021
Over 93% Palestinian voters registered for elections

Ramallah, Palestinian Territories: More than 93 percent of Palestinian eligible voters have registered for May legislative and July presidential elections, the first in 15 years, the electoral commission in Ramallah said Wednesday. The high rate reflects “awareness of citizenship rights and people’s thirst for the ballot box,” Palestinian Civil Affairs Minister Hussein al-Sheikh wrote on Twitter.

