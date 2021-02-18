close
Thu Feb 18, 2021
AFP
February 18, 2021

Justin Trudeau

World

AFP
February 18, 2021

Ottawa: Canada and other nations are considering labelling China’s treatment of its Uighur minority a genocide, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday. This comes after Donald Trump’s outgoing administration last month said Beijing’s incarceration of mostly Muslim minorities in its far western Xinjiang region amounted to genocide and crimes against humanity.

