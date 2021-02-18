Schoolboys kidnapped in Nigeria

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KANO, Nigeria: Gunmen believed to belong to a criminal gang stormed a school in central Nigeria, killing one student and kidnapping hundreds of others along with some teachers, sources said on Wednesday. President Muhammadu Buhari, responding to a fresh abduction attack at a Nigerian school, ordered security forces to coordinate a rescue operation, his office said.