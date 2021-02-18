close
Thu Feb 18, 2021
AFP
February 18, 2021

M J Akbar Loses #MeToo case

World

NEW DELHI: A former minister lost a defamation suit on Wednesday against a woman who had accused him of sexual harassment, a high-profile case in India’s #MeToo movement, her lawyer said. In 2018, Priya Ramani became the first of a string of women to go public with allegations against MJ Akbar, a former high-profile newspaper editor who went on to become a junior minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government.

