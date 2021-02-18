First baby born after uterus transplant in France

PARIS: A baby has been born following a uterus transplant for the first time ever in France, the hospital treating mother and infant said on Wednesday.

Such births are extremely rare but not unprecedented, and come after a cutting-edge procedure to transplant a healthy uterus into a woman whose own is damaged or missing. The baby, a girl weighing 1.845 kilogrammes (4.059 pounds), was born on Friday, according to the team at the Foch hospital outside Paris. “Mother and baby are doing well,” Jean-Marc Ayoubi, head of gynaecology, obstetrics and reproductive medicine at the hospital, told AFP.