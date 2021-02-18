29 arrested for erecting encroachments

PESHAWAR: District administration on Wednesday arrested 29 persons from Charsadda Road and Circular Road for erecting encroachments.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Khalid Mahmood, the Assistant Commissioner (AC) Tehsil Shah Alam, Sobia Hasam Toru along with officers of the Town Municipal Administration (TMA),

Town-II carried out anti-encroachment operation against encroachments established by shopkeepers outside their shops. Similar, anti-encroachment operation was also conducted on Circular Road wherein several shopkeepers were arrested for erecting encroachments outside their shops.