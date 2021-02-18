Ex-LG rep rejects allegations

CHITRAL: A former member of the district council, Muhammad Hussain, has rejected allegations levelled against him regarding sales of Class-IV vacancies and other issues.

Addressing a press conference, Hussain said that those who accused him of wrongdoings were also opposed to the opening of customs stations at Shah Sudim and trade routes with the neighbouring Afghanistan.

He said that he was accused of involvement in the sales of Class-IV vacancies of the customs stations, because he said the vacancies and the station were not on the ground at the moment.

He lauded the authorities concerned for the announcement to reopen Shah Sudim route March 15, after its closure for the last 30 years.