PA body discusses lease agreements of Auqaf’s properties

PESHAWAR: A meeting of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly’s Standing Committee on Religious Affairs on Wednesday held here to discuss lease agreements of properties of Auqaf Department.

The meeting was chaired by MPA Shah Dad Khan and attended by MPAs included Waqar Ahmad Khan, Hafiz Issamuddin, Maleeha Ali Asghar Khan, Ravi Kumar, Ranjit Singh, Inayat-ur-Rehman and Khushdil Khan besides Secretary Auqaf and Religious Affairs Shahid Sohail Khan, Deputy Secretary Azazullah, Administrator Jamaluddin and other concerned administrative officers were also present.

The committee were briefed about the questions and concerns raised on the Assembly’s floor regarding Auqaf Department, future plans, new targets and issues.

The meeting sought a detailed report in the next meeting along with maps mentioning properties of the Auqaf department that were being leased to other stakeholders and departments in the province.

The members of the committee also demanded details of rules and regulations implemented for lease agreements regarding the allotment of properties across the province.

It was also agreed to form a special committee for Mardan district to retrieve properties of Auqaf Department being occupied by land mafia.