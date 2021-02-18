Food packages distributed among 46 families in Bajaur

KHAR: Khaluzo Welfare Committee has distributed food packages among 46 deserving and underprivileged families, including orphans and widows.

Talking to media persons, the committee’s founder Malik Shawali Khan Mamond said the body was set up in 2015 and ever since it has been helping the poor.

“About 130 families are registered with our committee and every month they are provided food packages and cash amounts for their children’s educational expenses, in addition to clothes from time to time,” he added.

He said that during Covid-19 pandemic, the committee distributed food packages worth Rs1 million among the poor families.

“Currently we help those who are registered with the committee but in the near future, we also plan to build a hospital to provide health facilities to deserving people,” he said.

He added that the committee donors were living abroad including Europe and Arab countries and they financially support it.

He said the committee also plans to expand welfare works to other areas of the country at an appropriate time when they have resources to do so.