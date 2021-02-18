Warner available for The Hundred draft

LONDON: Australia batsman David Warner has re-entered The Hundred draft, heading up a star-studded cast of over 500 players chasing 35 remaining slots in the competition.

The inaugural edition of the England and Wales Cricket Board’s new 100-ball tournament was delayed as a result of the pandemic and will now launch this summer, with the final player picks to be settled in a virtual session on Monday. The majority of selections from the last year’s televised draft have been retained during the renegotiation period, but there are still seven overseas places and 28 domestic positions to fill.

More than 250 candidates have put their names forward in each category, but Warner is perhaps the most surprising. He was a first-round pick by Southern Brave in 2020 but pulled out in the early stages of the pandemic due to scheduling issues.