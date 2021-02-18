South Africa’s Faf du Plessis retires from Test cricket

JOHANNESBURG: Faf du Plessis, the last survivor of South African cricket’s golden age in Test cricket, announced on Wednesday that he had retired from Test matches with immediate effect.

Du Plessis, 36, said in a statement on his Instagram account that he would continue to be available for one-day and Twenty20 internationals.

“The next two years are ICC T20 World Cup years. Because of this, my focus is shifting to this format and I want to play as much of it as possible around the world so that I can be the best player I can possibly be,” he said.

“I strongly believe that I have a lot to offer to the Proteas in this format.”

Du Plessis said he would be having discussions about his future with Cricket South Africa in the next few months.

“My heart is clear and the time is right to walk into a new chapter,” he said.

“It has been an honour to play for my country in all the formats of the game, but the time has come for me to retire from Test cricket.”

He captained South Africa in 36 of his 69 Test matches, winning 18 and losing 15.

South Africa were already ranked as the number one team in Test cricket when Du Plessis made his debut in the second Test against Australia in Adelaide in 2012.

He was playing alongside some of South Africa’s greatest players, including Graeme Smith, Hashim Amla, Jacques Kallis, AB de Villiers, Dale Steyn and Morne Morkel.