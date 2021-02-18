No discipline

This refers to the letter ‘Late to work’ (Feb 17) by Mujeeb Ali Samo. In our country, it seems that people have forgotten that they have to be punctual for whatever appointments they have made.

At offices, even senior officials are hesitant to comment on an employee’s lack of discipline. All organisations – both public and private – should educate employees about the importance of discipline at work.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad