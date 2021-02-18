Drap okays licencing, marketing of CanSino jab

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (Drap) has allowed the marketing of the CanSino coronavirus vaccine through the private and public sector as the country’s daily virus cases returned above the 1,000 mark.

The single-dose jab, a recombinant Covid-19 vaccine adenovirus type 5 vector — the “Ad5-nCoV” — was approved last week in Pakistan, making it the second country to authorise the vaccine for emergency use after Mexico.

A Drap official said the vaccine has an efficacy rate of 65.7 per cent at preventing symptomatic cases based on an analysis of 30,000 global participants adding a one-shot candidate to the world’s growing arsenal against Covid-19. And it was 90.98 per cent effective in preventing severe disease. In the Pakistan subset, efficacy at preventing symptomatic cases is 74.8 per cent and 100 per cent at preventing severe disease.

A vaccine needs to afford at least a 50 per cent protection rate to be considered effective, as mandated by the world’s leading drug regulators and the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The development came as Pakistan saw 1,165 people testing positive for Covid in a 24-hour-period, as active cases stood at 25,008. Daily fatalities were 56, with 25 of the patients dying on ventilators. Lahore was leading in ventilators occupancy at 37 per cent, followed by Islamabad 33 per cent, Peshawar 26 per cent and Multan 21 per cent.

Gujrat, meanwhile, was leading in the occupancy of oxygen beds, with 61 per cent full, followed by Peshawar 39 per cent, Multan 31 per cent and Lahore 22 per cent. A total of 565,989 cases were detected so far, while the death toll stood at 12,436 as of Wednesday.