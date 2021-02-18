Turkish envoy, PARC sign accord for honeybee research lab

Islamabad : Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) Chairman Dr. Muhammad Azeem Khan along with Turkish ambassador Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul and his wife inaugurated the newly established under PARC signed an agreement with Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency TiKA at PARC headquarters regarding the “Establishment of Honeybee Research Lab and Domestication of Modern Turkish Bee Hives in Pakistan.”

The main objectives of the project are to establish advance Honeybee Queen Research Lab with molecular level research facilities at HBRI & Domestication and Adaptation of Turkish model bee hive in Pakistan for higher honey production and colony productivity.

All the finances and funds involved will be met by TIKA and no funds will be demanded from PARC for this project.

Advanced Level Queen Bee Research Lab will serve the function of advanced research on queen bee to assess its fitness related criteria such as queen breeding through control mating, live weight, ovariole number, number of spermatozoa. Because queen reproduction is influenced by diseases, research work on Nosema spores, as well as molecular analyses for viruses like, black queen virus, sac brood virus, deformed wing virus, will be done in this lab.

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency provided the up gradation and renovation of the Lab and development of advanced queen bee research lab at HBRI, NARC.

Provision 50 Turkish Model Bee hive Apis mellifera L. bees for research purposes and demonstration to beekeepers. PARC role now is to provide Technical Handling of the Project. Training of beekeepers regarding queen production.