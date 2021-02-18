RISC holds training for staff

Islamabad : Roots International Schools and Colleges (RISC) organised a three-day motivational and spontaneous training sessions to increase the productivity and morale of its employees. RISC under the umbrella of RAPID (Roots Academy of Professional Development) is an immersive and cohesive educational platform which transforms knowledge into impact and drive novelty in ongoing processes.

The training programme ‘GROW’ to empower and equip management staff with practical skills to revitalize and rejuvenate the system and its approaches. First day, the training started by a renowned Motivational speaker Abbas Hussain, who brought with him a unique perspective of change and resistance to change in the education system of Pakistan. On second day, Shireen Naqvi, the business guru in corporate world gave the insight and taught the techniques to command respect, take lead, synergize, outshine in professional life and inspire others.

RISC core management team presented inter departmental training sessions, in which all departmental Heads explained the procedures, mechanism and modalities of system. It broadly emphasised on Educational Leadership: Strategy Development and Management Decision Making in Education; Administration and Management of Human Resources in Education; Decision Making and Crisis Management in Education; RISC Procedures and Policies followed by self-assessment and team building exercises and much more. The GROW workshop reflected how to discover the power skills essential for effective, transformational future-oriented leadership.

RISC CEO Walid Mushtaq said: “Good management is the art of making problems so interesting and their solutions so constructive that everyone wants to get to work and deal with them efficiently. He further added effective professional development enables educators to develop the knowledge and skills they need to address students’ learning challenges. Professional development is not effective unless it causes teachers to improve their instructions or causes administrators to become better school leaders.